“Hangman” Adam Page warned Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed about trusting Swerve Strickland after the AEW World Trios Champions retained their titles on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Strickland answered by pointing to Page’s own history with changing partners, turning a post-match exchange into a personal final word before their All Out title match.

Page came to the ring with Bandido and Brody King after Strickland, Kingston and Creed defeated Ricochet and Gates of Agony. He congratulated the champions, then questioned whether Kingston and Creed understood the man they had joined. Page noted that he had been away for nearly five months and returned to find Strickland holding gold with new teammates.

Creed defended his partner, saying Strickland had treated the New Level well. King pointed out that the trio had only been together for three weeks, and Page maintained that more time would reveal the side of Strickland he knows. Strickland shot back by naming the Young Bucks, JetSpeed and Page’s current partners, arguing that Page was the one whose alliances never lasted.

The exchange gave Saturday’s championship match a sharper edge than the usual last stop before a pay-per-view. Page, Bandido and King earned their title opportunity on September 16; Strickland and the New Level secured their place opposite them by retaining against the Demand this week. Their match is part of AEW All Out in Chicago on September 26.

Source: AEW’s official September 23 Dynamite and Collision recap.