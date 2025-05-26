“Cowboy Sh*t!” is headed to “The Lone Star State.”

And he’ll be looking to once again become the AEW World Champion.

Hangman Page defeated Will Ospreay in the pay-per-view main event at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 on Sunday night, May 25, 2025, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

With the victory, the AEW veteran has solidified his spot as one-half of the equation for the AEW World Championship match at the biggest All Elite Wrestling event of the year, AEW ALL IN: Texas, on July 12 at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

As soon as he won the match, the official match graphic for Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley at AEW ALL IN: Texas was shown.

