Hangman Page won, but didn’t fully get the result he wanted on Saturday night.

Page picked up the win in a gruesome, violent back-and-forth battle with Swerve Strickland in the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage main event at AEW All Out 2024 on September 7 at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Going into the match, Hangman vowed to make Swerve beg for mercy in their grudge match showdown inside of a steel cage, but failed to do so.

While attempting to make Swerve beg for mercy, Hangman watched as Swerve defiantly sat up and laughed at him.

This led to Hangman pulling a hypodermic needle out of a bag. He took Swerve’s grill out of his mouth and stabbed him through the cheek with the needle, before hitting a homerun swing with a steel chair that got stuck around the head of Swerve.

The referee ultimately called for the bell and medics rushed to check on Swerve as Hangman walked up the entrance ramp with a victory over Swerve in the final match of the evening.

