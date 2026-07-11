Hangman Page is coming back!

And soon.

During the AEW Brawl in the Ballpark event on Friday night, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media to announce the return of the former world champion for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

“Hangman Page will kick off AEW Collision LIVE in Roanoke, VA,” Khan wrote via X. “We haven’t seen Hangman since Revolution in March, [and] he returns to AEW to open Collision LIVE in his home state Virginia TOMORROW!”

Also scheduled for the 7/11 episode of Collision in Roanoke is ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship, Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron for the TBS Championship, as well as the winner of Bandido vs. Bryan Keith defending the ROH World Championship against Katsuyori Shibata.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/11 for live AEW Collision Results coverage from Roanoke, VA.

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TOMORROW NIGHT, 7/11 Hangman Page will kick off AEW Collision LIVE in Roanoke, VA! We haven’t seen Hangman since Revolution in March, & he returns to AEW to open Collision LIVE in his home state Virginia TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/L97k4j9oj4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2026