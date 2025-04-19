“…and NEW!”

The NXT Tag Team Championships were on the line at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, as champions FrAxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) defended their titles against the powerhouse duo of Hank Walker & Tank Ledger in a high-octane, hard-hitting clash that delivered on all fronts.

The match kicked off with Axiom and Hank going toe-to-toe, with neither man gaining a clear advantage in the early goings. Axiom eventually landed a crisp dropkick to create separation, allowing Frazer to tag in and shift momentum. FrAxiom hit a smooth double-team kick to Hank, and Frazer used his blistering speed to control the action. That control didn’t last long, however, as Tank entered and the challengers delivered tandem offense of their own.

Frazer tagged Axiom back in to pick up the pace, playing into the champions’ high-speed style. Axiom punished Hank in the corner, nailing a running dropkick for a near fall. He followed with some disrespectful kicks that only served to fire up Hank, who responded with a thunderous lariat. Frazer charged in with a flying forearm and nailed a standing shooting star press for a close two-count.

FrAxiom briefly regained control using submissions to wear down Hank, but the big man powered through and got the hot tag to Tank Ledger. Living up to his name, Tank barreled through both Axiom and Frazer in an effort to turn the tide for his team. The champs tried to double-team Tank, but Axiom connected with a Golden Ratio kick to halt their momentum. Frazer then rolled up Hank, but the challenger kicked out at two.

The action escalated with an incredible assisted hurricanrana spot off the apron by FrAxiom, sending Hank crashing to the outside. The champs followed up with consecutive dives, but Hank still had fight left. He responded with a devastating wheelbarrow bomb to Frazer, only for Axiom to break up the pin.

After a diving clothesline from Hank and a beautiful tandem move from the challengers, Frazer still managed to kick out at two. Hank looked to dive to the outside, but the champs moved, sending him crashing through the announce table and leaving Tank vulnerable in the ring.

FrAxiom capitalized with a high-and-low kick combo, but Tank hung tough. Axiom then hit an avalanche Spanish Fly, followed by Frazer’s Phoenix Splash—1… 2… and Hank miraculously returned to break the count, getting a massive reaction from the crowd.

The final stretch saw Hank deliver a massive super Black Hole Slam to Frazer, as Tank took Axiom out of the equation with a dive. The challengers then hit their devastating double belly crush and followed with their signature spear/powerslam combo to score the one, two, three.