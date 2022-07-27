WWE star Happy Corbin recently joined the Bleav in Pro Wrestling program to discuss his career with the company thus far, and how he only plans to compete for another five-ten years as the former King of the Ring winner hopes to try his hand in the food world. Check out why that interests Corbin in the highlights below.

Thinks he will only wrestle another 5-10 years:

I’ve made some good buddies in the Food Network world. Chef Aaron May is one of my good buddies. He’s always on Guy’s Grocery Games. I want to have another five or ten years here in WWE, but eventually, like all athletes at some point, our body doesn’t keep up with our minds anymore. We may think we can go and I want to be a guy who withdraws at the appropriate time. I don’t want to be there too long. I don’t want to jeopardize — because I feel like I’ve got good stigmas about me other than everybody hates me, but that I’m good in the ring. I’m smooth, I have a creative moveset, I make things look as violent as possible, and those kinds of things. So I don’t want to be a step behind my mind physically. So I think, you know, in the next five or ten years, I’ll probably have reached that point.

Hopes to get into the food world:

Then I definitely want to get into that food world, whether it’s Food Network, or it’s my own YouTube stuff, or, you know, my buddy Aaron does a lot of stuff where he’s a guest, where he’s a celebrity sponsored cook. You know, we were talking about doing the Food and Wine Festival together in Connecticut, because we’re gonna go out there for WWE and raise some good money for Connor’s Cure, so I’m going to cook out there that so there’s a lot of really cool opportunities that food will bring when I’m done throwing people like Pat McAfee around in a ring.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)