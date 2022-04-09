WWE star Happy Corbin recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, most notably his thoughts on the work of the legendary Undertaker, and how the Deadman was one of the most detail oriented performers of all time. Highlights from the interview are below.

How detail oriented The Undertaker is:

That man is an icon. We know that, we’ve had these conversations. How [he] carries himself as a star. He demands attention. He’s another details guy, he thinks about every little thing he is doing. It’s not the match, it’s not the moves. He’s piecing together like these ten thousand piece puzzles and worrying about every detail. [He’s like] how long do I wanna walk to the ring, how long do I wanna stand on the third step before I get in the ring. Those are things that 99% of people don’t think about, they don’t take the time to appreciate those details.

Says he was picking Takers brain at the Royal Rumble:

I was talking to him at the [Royal] Rumble for like 40 minutes about how to poise myself after doing something. Those are little things that separate [him] from everybody else. For me, it’s just [picking up on details] from every conversation. [He’s one of the best] big guys ever. I gravitated to him. I watched guys like Bam [Bam Bigelow] and [Big] Boss Man, and ‘Taker and Kane and those guys that were big and athletic.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)