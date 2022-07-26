WWE star Happy Corbin recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event, where the former King of the Ring winner will be taking on fan-favorite, Pat McAfee, a man Corbin remembers well from their days together on the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL. Highlights from the interview are below.

Plans on spoiling Pat McAfee’s big moment at SummerSlam:

“There was no foreshadowing of it then. Pat’s went on to have success in everything he’s done. This is an age-old battle of good versus evil. Pat will try to find success in Nashville at SummerSlam, and I’ll do everything I can to stop him.”

Talks NFL legend Peyton Manning:

“Peyton’s work ethic is unmatched, but he is also one of the smartest players to ever play the game. His mind for sports is just unbelievable. When you got to Indy, they’d hand you one playbook, and then you’d get another with Peyton’s code words and his offensive structures. It’s really even more proof of how smart he is since he’s picking me to win.”