WWE star Happy Corbin recently joined KLBJFM for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included his recollection of throwing the legendary Rey Mysterio off the roof of WWE Headquarters back at the 2020 Money In The Bank pay-per-view, which was held at HQ due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Rey Mysterio is an icon, which made the decision to throw him off a roof all the more easier:

“He created a standard for smaller guys. Everybody that comes into the business that is undersized, ‘I want to be the next Rey Mysterio.’ There will never be another Rey Mysterio. I got it in my head, ‘If he’s one of the greatest ever, let’s see if he can fly.’ We happened to be on top of a ten-story building and I sent him over into the darkness. I have that mask on my wall at my house right now.”

Says he thinks someone legit called the police after the spot:

“That was one of the craziest Money in the Bank matches because the ring is on top of headquarters, it’s cold, it’s dark, the wind was blowing. When Asuka punched me in the head on top of the ladder, I fell off because of the wind. It was really gusty. I think someone legit called the police that I murdered somebody.”

