WWE is kicking off 2026 with a major shift, and a stacked lineup, as Friday Night SmackDown officially returns to a weekly three-hour format.

The first SmackDown of the new year, branded as “Happy New Year SmackDown,” will air live on January 2 at 8/7c on USA Network, marking the blue brand’s move back to an expanded runtime.

To set the tone for the new era, WWE has already announced three new matches for the show.

The women’s division will take center stage in a massive eight-woman tag team match, as Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley join forces to take on Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. With multiple former champions and long-running rivalries involved, the bout has all the ingredients for chaos right out of the gate.

A non-title singles match has also been confirmed, with Jade Cargill set to go one-on-one with Mia Yim. While championship gold won’t be on the line, the matchup gives Cargill another high-profile test as she continues her run on SmackDown.

Rounding out the announcements, Damian Priest will collide with Aleister Black in a hard-hitting singles bout. The pairing brings together two of WWE’s most intense competitors, promising a physical showdown to help anchor the expanded three-hour broadcast.

More announcements are expected as Happy New Year SmackDown approaches, but WWE is clearly aiming to make a statement with its first SmackDown of 2026, and its return to a longer weekly format.

