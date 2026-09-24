HARASHIMA marked his 25th year in professional wrestling with a victory in his hometown of Ome, Tokyo, on September 23. He also began the day with a new civic role: the city named him an OmeBlue promotional ambassador before DDT’s show at Sumitomo Metal Mining Arena Ome.

In the main event, HARASHIMA teamed with Chris Brookes against Daisuke Sekimoto and Yuko Miyamoto. Miyamoto survived an initial Somato, but HARASHIMA followed a buzzsaw kick with a diving Somato to score the pin at 20:36. The bout revisited two longstanding connections: HARASHIMA challenged Sekimoto for the KO-D Openweight Championship in 2010 and held the KO-D Tag Team Championship with Miyamoto in 2016.

DDT reported that Ome’s mayor presented HARASHIMA with his ambassador appointment before the card. The OmeBlue program promotes the city through its residents and local activities. After the match, HARASHIMA thanked Brookes and the crowd for helping him win, and said he hoped to make his hometown show an annual event.

The result comes two days after Brookes accepted MAO’s challenge for the KO-D Openweight Championship at DDT’s November 3 Ultimate Party event.

Source: DDT’s official September 23 event report.