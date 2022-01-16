AEW superstar Matt Hardy has announced on Twitter that he and his brother Jeff will be making an appearance on March 13th at the Zombie Hideout in Springfield Massachusetts, then will be traveling to Pandora’s Box in Lafayette New Jersey on March 14th for an autograph signing.

This marks the legendary tag team’s first appearance together since Jeff Hardy was granted his release from WWE this past December. The former world champion was under a non-compete clause, which ends right around mid-March. Check it out below.