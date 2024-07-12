The Hardy Boyz are back next week.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT, the promotion began for the return of one of the most decorated veteran tag-teams in pro wrestling history, as The Hardy Boyz challenge for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships.

Jeff and Matt Hardy will join forces to take on The System duo of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards with the titles on-the-line on the July 18 episode of TNA iMPACT.

Also announced for the 7/18 show on AXS TV and TNA+ is the No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, & Myles Borne) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & TBD, as well as Xia Brookside vs. Alisha Edwards.