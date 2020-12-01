– Below is a new promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode, which will feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issuing a message to Kevin Owens after last week’s attack on Jey Uso. Murphy vs. King Baron Corbin has also been announced for the show.

– As noted, country music singer HARDY has been announced to perform at the 18th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops, which tapes tomorrow at the Amway Center in Orlando and airs this Sunday on FOX. WWE issued a press release today with comments from the chart-topping artist.

“I am so excited to play WWE Tribute to the Troops,” HARDY said. “As a big supporter of our United States military, I am honored to be able to perform for them. Can’t wait to rock the house and God bless America.”

Neil Lawi, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of WWE Music Group, said WWE is thrilled to have HARDY perform.

“HARDY is an immensely talented singer and songwriter who has worked with some of the most prolific names in country music,” Lawi said. “WWE is thrilled to have him perform at TV’s most patriotic show of the year as together we celebrate our troops and their families.”

Tribute to The Troops will air this Sunday, December 6 on FOX, in conjunction with the NFL games that are airing that afternoon. TTTT will air at 4:30pm ET for viewers who have a NFL game airing at 1pm ET, and at 3pm ET for viewers with a NFL game airing at 4:05pm ET. The special airing this coming Sunday will feature servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, US Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

