Matt and Jeff Hardy will meet fans in Houston and San Antonio ahead of TNA’s return to Texas. TNA has announced two Hardy Party events for September 22 and 23, featuring a hosted Q&A with the brothers.

The Houston event takes place Tuesday, September 22, at Pitch 25, 2120 Walker Street. The San Antonio event follows Wednesday, September 23, at San Antonio Style Wrestling Training Center, 10929 Nacogdoches Road, Suite 7.

Both events begin at 19:00 Central, which is 20:00 Eastern.

Hardy Party tickets and admission

TNA’s ticket listings offer three admission levels. VIP includes VIP seating, a photo opportunity and one autograph from each Hardy. Priority Admission includes a post-event photo opportunity, while General Admission covers entry to the event.

The store instructs buyers to print their order confirmation and present it at the venue. There is no separate physical ticket.

The appearances precede TNA’s September 24 and 25 shows at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio. Matt previously discussed Jeff’s expected return to TNA programming around the San Antonio dates.

Sources: TNA Wrestling’s announcement; Houston ticket details; San Antonio ticket details.