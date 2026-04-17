The rivalry between The Hardy Boyz and The Righteous continues to escalate, with tensions boiling over during an unexpected moment at WrestleCon.

Following their chaotic tables match on the April 9 episode of TNA iMPACT!, where Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy retained the TNA World Tag Team Championship against Vincent and Dutch, it was clear the rivalry wasn’t over.

That tension resurfaced on April 16 during WrestleCon weekend in Las Vegas. While the Hardys were meeting fans and signing autographs, Vincent and Dutch approached their table, turning what was meant to be a routine fan interaction into a heated face-to-face confrontation.

Matt Hardy initially kept his focus on the fans, addressing the situation while acknowledging those in attendance.

“We are trying to take care of the Die Hardy’s.”

Vincent responded by mocking Matt, keeping the verbal exchange going as the two teams revisited their ongoing issues. Rather than letting the moment end there, Matt used the opportunity to suggest continuing the feud in another setting.

“It’s great to see you guys but if you want to do a little more of this… we are House of Glory Tag Team Champions, and we are going to be there tonight, so maybe you guys come to the house.”

Dutch quickly showed interest in the idea, hinting that the rivalry could extend beyond its current promotion.

“That’s a hell of an idea.”

The interaction stopped short of turning physical, but the tension was unmistakable. For fans in attendance, the moment blurred the line between storyline and reality, adding another layer to an already intense feud.

Encounters like this highlight how modern wrestling rivalries are no longer confined to weekly television. With events like WrestleCon bringing multiple promotions and performers together, feuds can evolve organically in front of live audiences, creating moments that feel spontaneous and unpredictable. That kind of crossover energy not only keeps rivalries fresh, but also opens the door for matches to take place across different platforms, giving fans more ways to stay invested in the story.

Do you want to see The Hardys and The Righteous continue this feud outside of TNA, or should it stay contained within one promotion?