Harley Cameron is responding to the backlash surrounding her backstage segment with Mina Shirakawa on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During Wednesday night’s show, Shirakawa attempted to hype up her new tag team partner in a comedic backstage skit that ended with her ripping Cameron’s shirt off. The moment was played for laughs, as Shirakawa apparently believed Cameron already had her wrestling gear on underneath, only for Cameron to reveal she was wearing just a bra.

Some fans criticized the segment online and viewed it as unnecessarily objectifying, but Cameron doesn’t see it that way.

Speaking with ESPN South Florida on Friday (see video below), the AEW star addressed the reaction and pointed out that her actual in-ring attire isn’t much different from what viewers saw in the segment.

“Look, Mina got all riled and she just thought I was wearing my gear underneath, which I wasn’t. And you know what? For everyone who had a heart attack over it, let me just preface the fact that my wrestling gear is actually like just a bra,” Cameron said.

Quick reaction from Harley.

“I wrestle in a bra, if anyone takes care to notice. So for everyone that was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ I’m like, Mina’s next to me in a — our gear is bras. So, you know, she just thought I was in my wrestling gear. But I was in the wrong material…”

Cameron also made it clear she found some of the outrage overblown.

“For anyone that was a little bit taken aback, I mean, guys, watch my matches. I wear a lot less.”

The pairing with Shirakawa comes after Cameron previously teamed with Willow Nightingale, where the duo enjoyed a three-month reign as the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions. Shirakawa had previously been aligned with Toni Storm before the new partnership was formed.

The newly assembled team made their in-ring debut together on Wednesday’s Dynamite, ultimately falling short against Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida.

2025 has largely been viewed as a breakout year for Cameron, who earned “Most Improved” honors in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards. During the same interview, she reflected on her rapid growth in AEW and credited Tony Khan for giving her an opportunity despite her lack of experience when she debuted in 2022.

“Tony took a risk hiring someone so new as me,” Cameron said. “And I’m so thankful for him, because I owe him my career. And like I said, I was just lucky that I was prepared and that I was given an opportunity. And then he’s been so amazing in letting me grow my wrestling skills in the company.”