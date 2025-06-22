Harley Cameron has checked in with an injury update.

The rising AEW women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media on Saturday to share a very graphic photo of her surgically repaired broken nose.

“Well I can’t see much right now,” she began, “but REVENGE is starting to look really good…”

In a follow-up video she wrote, “I’ll be back. (yes you must read it in the Arnold voice).”

Cameron last appeared on AEW Dynamite on May 28 in tag-team action, where she was written out of storylines following an injury she sustained prior to the show.