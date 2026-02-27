Harley Cameron has deactivated her Twitter account after facing intense online criticism tied to Penelope Ford’s injury on the February 25, 2026 episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite in Denver.

Ford was injured during the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match after delivering a moonsault to the outside. She landed on her feet but immediately showed signs of discomfort. The match was adjusted on the fly, shifting to a disqualification finish following interference from Lena Kross.

Bryan Alvarez later reported that Ford suffered a sprained ankle and is expected to return relatively soon. Despite that update, a portion of the online audience directed blame toward Cameron, claiming she failed to properly catch Ford during the moonsault.

The criticism escalated quickly. Cameron’s Twitter account has since been fully deactivated, with no posts or timeline visible. She has not issued a public statement explaining the decision, but the timing aligns directly with the backlash she received.

There has been no indication from AEW that Cameron was blamed backstage for the injury, and Ford’s ankle issue has been described as legitimate and accidental. However, in the current social media environment, in ring incidents often spark immediate and amplified reactions online.

This situation highlights how quickly criticism can intensify following live television mishaps, particularly when injuries are involved.