At the Supergirl movie red carpet premiere on Monday evening, AEW star Harley Cameron was among those in attendance.

While on the red carpet at the world premiere of Supergirl, Cameron delivered a message to Marina Shafir ahead of their TBS Championship “Survival of the Fittest” qualifier bout on AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday evening.

“Marina, I got a lot of problems,” she stated. “But you ain’t one!”

In addition to Cameron, fellow AEW women’s wrestling star Willow Nightingale was also in attendance at the Supergirl world premiere in New York City, New York on June 22.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

“Marina, I got a lot of problems, but you ain't one!” Tonight at the #Supergirl red carpet, Harley Cameron vowed to be Marina Shafir’s Kryptonite in their TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifier on #AEWDynamite, LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/t14ylq9s3v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2026