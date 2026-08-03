Harley Cameron has joined the growing list of names taking part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Cameron shared a video of herself completing the challenge on Instagram after being nominated by Renee Paquette.

After taking part, Cameron passed the challenge along by nominating the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Flatbacks, Billy Gunn, Karen Jarrett, Shawn Spears, Jeff Jarrett and Tyler Breeze.

AEW is continuing its support of Rebel and ALS awareness with the AEW Rebel Heart fundraiser, which is scheduled for September 9.

Rebel also became an ambassador for I AM ALS back in June as she continues her public battle with the disease.