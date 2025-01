AEW star Harley Cameron and former WWE Superstar Xyon Quinn have separated.

During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, Cameron revealed that the two have amicably split. She said,

“My ex-husband… My ex-partner. It’s okay, it’s okay. Wish him well, nothing bad to say, but yes, that is a closed chapter of my life.”

The couple got engaged in August of 2018. Quinn was released from WWE in April of last year.