Harley Cameron has a great finishing move.

What’s it called?

Finishing move!

During her appearance on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast, the AEW women’s contender credited AEW broadcast team member RJ City for coming up with the “Finishing Move” name for her finishing move.

“I have to give credit to RJ City for that,” Cameron said. “He suggested it and I was like, ‘Ehhh, I don’t know.’ Then I warmed up to it. I was like, ‘It’s kind of perfect.’ It’s very fitting for me. The hardest thing for me was, it’s important to, with the kind of persona I have, I want to be entertaining and I’m very humorous with my delivery, but also you want to make sure that you don’t get typecast in that respect. The way I see around it is, you can be entertaining and funny, you can make people laugh and you can have things like calling your finishing move, ‘Her Finishing Move,’ but when it’s go time, it’s go time. That is the way to be cohesive with it all.”

Cameron continued, “I’m always happy to joke around and do something silly or be entertaining, but I also like to kick ass. As long as you’re not getting out there and being the class clown in the ring, there is a way to make it work and that’s what I’m focusing on doing. Still being myself, but making sure when I’m out there, I’m bringing it and keeping up with the best of them. It’s different to be doing stuff that I know other people aren’t doing because of the humor stuff, I know a lot of people don’t like. As long as you bring it. The reality is, Harley Cameron, in general, loves to joke around and be entertaining and humorous, but she’s also a smart girl. I have depth to me, but the reality is, I enjoy making people laugh.”

