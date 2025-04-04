Where did Harley Cameron’s puppet idea originate?

Let’s find out!

The AEW women’s competitor appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an interview, during which she revealed that it was actually Mercedes Mone’s idea after seeing a skit she shared online.

“I posted a thing on Twitter being like, ‘Me and Earl are doing Cameo.’ I guess everyone at work was like, ‘You’re a puppeteer?’ It was Mercedes’ idea,” she said. “I still remember when we spoke about it and she was like, ‘Could you ever do a puppet of me?'”

Cameron continued, “It’s so funny she said it because the moment she said it, I was like, ‘No shit, I was literally thinking about doing this.’ I actually made the puppet. I bought the puppet base, but the hair and outfit, I have to give a shoutout to Chris, the seamstress here, he’s fantastic, he made the gear. I gave some of my old gear to him and he made her gear. We created Mini Mone ourselves and the people love it.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)