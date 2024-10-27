We have a new match announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On this week’s show, Harley Cameron showed off some new face paint that was inspired by Thunder Rosa.

Rosa wasn’t thrilled with Cameron’s attempt to identity as her, and said she’d show her what face paint really means when the two face off against each other in a Dia De Los Muertos match on the November 2nd episode of AEW Collision.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Is Thunder Rosa ready to handle the wrath of THUNDER HARLEY!? We'll find out NEXT WEEK on Día de Muertos! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@harleycameron | @thunderrosa22 | @LexyNair pic.twitter.com/myn0tdCMu9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2024

Additionally, Hangman Page will be appearing on Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Fright Night Dynamite.

Page is set to face off against Jay White at AEW Full Gear 2024.

You can check out the updated lineup for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* AEW Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party – If Private Party loses, their team will end.

* Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Kamille vs. Kris Statlander

* Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews

* Orange Cassidy is live.

* We’ll hear from Hangman Page.