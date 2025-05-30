Harley Cameron is expected to be sidelined for a while following an injury suffered at AEW Double or Nothing.

One source is reporting that the AEW star was hurt during Sunday’s tag team bout, which saw her team with Anna Jay against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Specifics regarding the nature of the injury or the length of her absence have not been disclosed.

Alvarez also noted that the blood seen on Cameron’s face during the No Disqualification tag team rematch on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite was not legitimate. Instead, it was reportedly used to help sell an angle and explain her upcoming time away from the ring.

Stay tuned for updates on Cameron’s condition and return timeline as more information becomes available.

