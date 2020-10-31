It was announced earlier this month that Harold Meij would be resigning from his position as President of New Japan Pro Wrestling, with NJPW USA CEO Takami Ohbari taking the position on October 23rd. However, it seems that wasn’t the full story.

According to the minutes from the Bushiroad stockholders meeting, Meij was actually fired from NJPW by Takaaki Kidani, the president of the promotion’s parent company Bushiroad. Publicly the decision was announced as a “change in directorship.” Meij had mentioned in the past that he was planning on spending the rest of his life working for the promotion after becoming president in 2018. He was the first non-Japanese president in the company’s rich history.

(Special thanks to @michsuzu for the translation)