For months, fans have debated whether the Wyatt Sicks storyline is living up to the emotional weight behind it. With Solo Sikoa and the MFT entrenched in a dark, supernatural-tinged feud against Uncle Howdy’s faction, the question has shifted from intrigue to execution. Is WWE maximizing the moment, or is something being lost in translation?

That concern is not coming from social media this time. It is coming from a Hall of Famer with deep personal ties to the story.

Rikishi Fatu, father of Solo Sikoa and longtime friend of the Rotunda family, addressed the ongoing angle on his “Off The Top” podcast and made it clear that he believes Uncle Howdy, portrayed by Bo Dallas, may not be getting the full backing required to succeed.

“I just felt from the start – you know, after the brother [died], we all gathered together to really kind of hold onto that memory of Bray Wyatt,” Rikishi explained. “When we [saw] the brother Bo come in to be able to carry on that same character and so forth, we were so happy. It was so personal to a lot of the wrestling fans because we all love Bray Wyatt … and you can imagine the pressure for the brother.”

The emotional gravity surrounding the Wyatt Sicks is undeniable. Bray Wyatt’s passing left a void in WWE that transcended storyline. Bringing Bo Dallas back under the Uncle Howdy persona carried both creative risk and emotional responsibility. Rikishi acknowledged his own closeness to the family, noting that he has long been friends with Mike Rotunda and has wanted to see both Windham and Bo succeed at the highest level.

Still, sentiment alone does not guarantee successful booking.

Rikishi was candid in his assessment that something may not be clicking behind the scenes. “I feel that maybe the [WWE] team has dropped the ball on him,” he said regarding Uncle Howdy. “I don’t know, maybe was it personal? Or they just gave up on Bo’s team.”

Those are pointed words, particularly given that the Wyatt Sicks concept was initially presented as a continuation of Bray Wyatt’s mythos. Dallas has been portrayed as a capable in-ring performer for years, but the Uncle Howdy character hinges less on technical execution and more on cohesive storytelling, consistent presentation, and long-term vision.

Rikishi also made it clear that he does not want the feud between the MFT and the Wyatt Sicks to continue aimlessly. In his view, if this storyline extends toward WrestleMania, it needs to be because there is a defined concept and payoff in place, not simply because it fills television time.

In professional wrestling, legacy-driven characters carry enormous pressure. When a performer steps into a role connected to a beloved figure, creative direction becomes just as critical as performance. Without full alignment from writing, production, and talent relations, even the most emotionally resonant angles can lose momentum.

Whether WWE recalibrates the Wyatt Sicks presentation or doubles down on its current direction, the scrutiny will remain. The intersection of family legacy, fan investment, and WrestleMania season is not forgiving. If this angle is meant to honor Bray Wyatt’s memory while elevating Bo Dallas, it will require more than atmosphere. It will require decisive creative commitment.