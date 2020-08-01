Has WWE Possibly Found A SummerSlam Venue?

It was reported a few days ago that WWE was in search of a new venue for their SummerSlam pay per view after they confirmed that the event would no longer be taking place in Boston due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WrestleVotes put out a tweet claiming that WWE was particularly aiming at an outdoor venue in a state in the Northeast, with word being that no one would be interested at this time.
However, today WrestleVotes gave an update by writing, “Never Say Never” and sharing the original report. Whether this means that WWE has finalized a deal, or is still in negotiations with a possible venue remains to be seen.
Never. Say. Never…. 😉 https://t.co/CYdpBMDHKX
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 1, 2020
Stay tuned.
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Impact Wrestling Posts Twitter Reaction to AEW Dynamite Segment?
- WWE SmackDown Results 7/31/2020
- Alexa Bliss Attacked By The Fiend on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- Luke Gallows On How The WWE Locker Room Changed When Roman Reigns Became Its Leader
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman