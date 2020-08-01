Has WWE Possibly Found A SummerSlam Venue?

It was reported a few days ago that WWE was in search of a new venue for their SummerSlam pay per view after they confirmed that the event would no longer be taking place in Boston due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WrestleVotes put out a tweet claiming that WWE was particularly aiming at an outdoor venue in a state in the Northeast, with word being that no one would be interested at this time.

However, today WrestleVotes gave an update by writing, “Never Say Never” and sharing the original report. Whether this means that WWE has finalized a deal, or is still in negotiations with a possible venue remains to be seen.

Stay tuned.