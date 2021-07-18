Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flava walked in, but not out of Impact Wrestling’s latest pay-per-view event as the top tag team in the division.
They defended the titles against Havok & Rosemary at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.
The match came to an end when Havok with a tombstone piledriver. This marks Havok and Rosemary’s first title reign together.
Is #FireNFlava on their way to retaining the gold?
Order #Slammiversary on #FITE pic.twitter.com/ZplCAG2LFb
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 17, 2021
AND NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions – @WeAreRosemary and @FearHavok! #Slammiversary
Order HERE: https://t.co/OhDjZcOl5T pic.twitter.com/nU1UQfZ6Wj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 17, 2021