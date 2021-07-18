Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flava walked in, but not out of Impact Wrestling’s latest pay-per-view event as the top tag team in the division.

They defended the titles against Havok & Rosemary at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The match came to an end when Havok with a tombstone piledriver. This marks Havok and Rosemary’s first title reign together.