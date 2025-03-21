During a recent appearance on the “Theo Von’s This Past Weekend” podcast, comedian Andrew Schulz commented on his recent encounter with Logan Paul on WWE RAW.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his encounter with Logan Paul: “That was so cool. I didn’t even know it was going to happen. I didn’t know anything was going to happen. I’m there hanging out and Logan is trying to get me to lie in front of my people at Madison Square Garden.”

On wanting justice from Logan Paul: “I need justice, bro. I need justice. You can’t come do that shit to me in Madison Square Garden. My home, and talk crazy to me. I need my get back.”

WWE has released the official 2025 NXT Stand & Deliver poster, which you can see below:

The official poster for NXT ‘STAND & DELIVER’ 2025. pic.twitter.com/hJC6vN7m93 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 20, 2025

WWE has also released an official graphic for the Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair match at WrestleMania 41, which you can see below:

The official poster for Tiffany Stratton v Charlotte Flair for the Women’s Championship at #WrestleMania 41. pic.twitter.com/PfWe2wed6Q — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 20, 2025

The latest edition of ‘WWE Playlist’ looks at WrestleMania’s best musical performances. You can check that out below:

Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played some WWE 2K25 on Tuesday Night Heat, as you can see below:

You can check out a preview clip for this weekend’s episode of WWE LFG, which you can see below:

Things are heating up on WWE LFG 🔥 All-new episode this Sunday at 8/7c only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/YvfQ8rbzBl — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025

Good Morning Football co-host Kyle Brandt took to Instagram today to comment on his appearance at WrestleMania 40. You can check out his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Brandt (@kylebrandt)

During a recent appearance on the “WrestleBinge” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler provided a health update.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how he currently feels: “I feel great. I feel good except my knees are a little bit under the weather. I had my right knee replaced about six or seven months ago, and they said that takes about a year to get that back to normal, and then my left knee needs to be replaced, too, but I’m gonna wait a while on that one.”

On having permanent damage on one side of his body: “That’s something that’s here constantly every day. I’ve just about I don’t wanna say gotten over, I haven’t gotten over because the effects of the stroke, they’re always there. I mean, my whole right side of my body is damaged and I can’t really write too good. I can’t draw worth a darn, but I can still sign an autograph, thank goodness. Yeah, I am [attending conventions], thank goodness. But, other than that, I feel fine.”