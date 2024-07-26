Another health update on AEW superstar Kenny Omega.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Cleaner had hernia surgery on May 16th and is now recovering. The estimated timetable is about four months, which means Omega would miss the AEW All In London pay-per-view at Wembley. While it is not confirmed that Omega is out for the event, his health situation was reportedly worse than most who have had this condition.

The Observer later adds that the hope for Omega was that he would wrestle Kazuchika Okada at All In, with Okada’s Continental Championship on the line. The match wold have marked the first time the two have clashed since their classic showdown at Dominion 2018.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on Omega’s status.