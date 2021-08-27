Last week Ring of Honor announced that top company superstar and former world champion RUSH had sustained a knee injury after the tag team match he competed in at Glory By Honor night two, a bout that saw the La Faccion Ingobernable member noticeably limping.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, RUSH’s knee was bothering him for some time and he’s continued to work on it as he knows surgery would sideline him for quite a while. The report adds that it is not known if he will have surgery anytime soon as the promotion is attempting to build up to a RUSH vs. Bandido rematch for the world championship.

Stay tuned.