Roxanne Perez recently hit her Pop Rox finisher on CM Punk at a WWE live event, and the moment has since drawn the attention of Punk’s wife, AJ Lee.

Following the show, Perez took to Twitter to reference AJ, affectionately calling her “mom” as a tribute to one of her biggest inspirations. AJ responded positively, expressing pride in seeing her “daughter” succeed inside the ring.

AJ Lee last competed on the post-WrestleMania 31 edition of RAW, where she scored a win in tag-team action. Since CM Punk’s WWE return in 2023, AJ has been mentioned several times, with fans continuing to hope for an in-ring comeback from the former Divas Champion.

My daughter has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) August 27, 2025

Syko Stu is conscious and communicating, according to fellow wrestler Douglas Malo.

Malo, who pulled Raja Jackson off an unconscious Stu during Saturday’s KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, spoke with TMZ Sports on Wednesday to provide an update. He noted that while Stu suffered several significant injuries, none are life-threatening. He said,

“[Stu] remembers most of the earlier part of the day. He’s talking a little bit. He’s alert. He’s still dealing with some very serious injuries — not life-threatening, but facial injuries and things like that.”

Malo added that he’s frustrated with how the situation unfolded, revealing that after he pulled Jackson off Stu, Jackson attempted to attack him as well. He said,

“I’m pissed at what he did to my friend. I’m pissed he punched me in the face. When I tried to calm him down, he went for a double-leg on me. If he had gotten it, he would have done the same thing to me that he did to Stu.”

Meanwhile, support continues to pour in for Stu. A GoFundMe for his recovery has surpassed $153,000. YouTube star MrBeast is the top donor at $10,000, followed by fitness influencer Derek MPMD. Among wrestlers, Chris Jericho has given the largest donation at $2,500, while Finn Bálor, Nic Nemeth, Jack Perry, and Swerve Strickland have each contributed $1,000.

Kevin Owens gave an update on his recent neck surgery while attending the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR event in Daytona over the weekend.

Owens noted that the procedure was successful but admitted there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to return to the ring. That said, he emphasized that his goal is still to make a full-time comeback, though a timeline for his return has yet to be determined.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On the surgery: “Yeah, so it’s a neck surgery. I needed neck fusion. It was very stressful going into it, because we weren’t really sure how severe the fusion was going to be, how many levels, all this stuff. Thankfully, ended up only being one level, which is the best case scenario for something like this.”

On a potential in-ring return: “The surgery was successful. I had a great doctor. The thing is, now we have to see how the bones fuse, and there’s no guarantee that it’s going to work. You know, how my body heals. And we’ll see. Some guys had success, some guys didn’t. Fingers crossed I can come back to wrestling in the next year. Really don’t know, though, but yeah, my goal is to come back. So hopefully that’s what happens.”

On the current WWE schedule: “When I started WWE in 2014 we were gone 250 days out of the year. Since then, things have changed, and we get to be home a lot more. WWE has changed the schedule to a point where we get to do this for a living and basically live our dream, but we also get to have nice family time at home.”

On his time away from the ring: “As great as it’s been, I’m also jonesing to be back on the road and be back to do what I love. It [public appearances for WWE] helps soothe the soul of what I’m missing out on. So as great as it’s been, I’m really ready to go back.”