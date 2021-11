It was previously revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Terry Funk has been living in an assisted living facility because he is battling dementia.

John Arezzi provided an update on Funk during the latest Pro Wrestling Spotlight podcast by noting that he has heard Funk has been doing better lately.

“He’s in assisted living,” Arezzi said. “I spoke to him earlier this year and he had a hard time remembering and he snapped back in. I was trying to get him on one of these Pro Wrestling Spotlight Live [shows] that I did on YouTube. I talked to him but I just knew after that conversation that it wasn’t gonna happen because he was in the middle of a conversation and he goes, ‘am I John, who are you?’ He didn’t really remember very much but when I was with Mick Foley not too long ago, a couple of weeks back here in Nashville, he had talked to Terry recently and he said that Terry was sounding better. He’s getting the care he needs and it looks like Terry Funk is fighting as he always has done to this time just remain cognizant and just be the legend that he is and we wish him the best and we pray for him all the time.”

