An update has surfaced regarding the health of the only recognized WWE Superfan.

Longtime WWE Superfan Vladimir Abouzeide has reportedly returned home after spending approximately a month hospitalized following a serious fall.

Good news for Vlad.

The incident resulted in a severe concussion and required extensive physical therapy during his recovery.

According to reports, WWE’s only officially recognized Superfan is eager to resume attending wrestling events as soon as he is medically able.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)