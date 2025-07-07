Tyler Bate has not appeared on WWE television since taking part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

While he did wrestle on WWE Main Event earlier this year, his last match came on the May 29 episode, where he teamed with Pete Dunne to defeat A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller).

Bate recently shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Not injured. Waiting…”

After missing the second half of 2024 due to a torn pectoral muscle, Bate returned to action in March 2025, reuniting with Dunne as part of New Catch Republic.

There’s currently no word on when he’ll be back on WWE television.

Victoria will not be part of WWE Evolution.

With anticipation building for the upcoming event, fans have been speculating about which legends might return to celebrate the legacy of women’s wrestling. While some former stars have expressed interest in participating, Victoria has confirmed she won’t be among them.

Speaking during a recent Instagram Live session, the former WWE Women’s Champion revealed that she was not booked for the show and is also dealing with some lingering back issues. She said,

“I am not going to be at Evolution. I didn’t get booked. My back is kind of funky, I’ll be honest with you.”

Victoria signed a WWE Legends contract in August 2024 and made an appearance backstage at a SmackDown taping earlier this year in January.

Bully Ray remains doubtful that the recent buzz surrounding Karrion Kross will lead to sustained success in WWE.

Kross recently became involved in a storyline with Sami Zayn, culminating in a match at WWE Night of Champions 2025. While Zayn emerged victorious, Kross regained some momentum with a backstage attack on Zayn the following week on Raw. The angle has fueled speculation that WWE may finally be positioning Kross for a more prominent role—but Bully isn’t convinced.

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully voiced his concerns. He said,

“History tells us the optimism around Karrion Kross might be premature. There have been plenty of guys who managed to get over on their own, without much help from creative, and still didn’t go the distance.”

He added, “Think about Matt Cardona, Rusev, Damian Sandow — each of them built real connections with the fans, and it still didn’t result in long-term success. I’d love to see Kross break that pattern, but I’m not getting my hopes up.”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is back in the gym after dealing with several health issues.

Taking to Twitter, “The Nature Boy” wrote,

“Back In Business! A Little Blood Can’t Hold Me Back! I’ve Been Bleeding My Whole Life! WOOOOO!”