Hear The New Theme Song For Matt Cardona (Formerly Zack Ryder) Performed By Downstait

You can listen to Matt Cardona’s new theme song above, or by clicking here. The song was created by the band Downstait to sound like a song from early 2000s, per Cardona’s request.
Downstait has been creating wrestling theme songs for a decade now, including The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder, Britt Baker, and Cody Rhodes. They performed Cody’s theme song, Kingdom, live at AEW Revolution earlier this year.
Cannot thank @downstaitband enough for my new entrance music! They reached out as soon as I got released and have been working on it ever since. I told them what I wanted and they absolutely nailed it…even beyond my expectations. Download it now!!! #AlwayzReady pic.twitter.com/GgdFMcfTNE
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 20, 2020
