A hearing date has been set in the misdemeanor battery case involving WWE Superstar El Grande Americano, also known as Ludwig Kaiser (real name Marcel Barthel).

According to court records, a hearing is scheduled for Monday, October 19, when Kaiser’s defense team will argue its motion to dismiss the battery charge. The defense filed notice on Tuesday, July 28, informing Assistant State Attorney Shaylynne Kotch of the scheduled hearing.

Kaiser’s motion to dismiss was filed earlier this month and argues that his actions were protected under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. The filing contends that Kaiser was justified in the amount of force he used against alleged victim Richard Reap, citing the statute that permits the use of non-deadly force when a person reasonably believes it is necessary to defend themselves or another person from the “imminent use of unlawful force.”

The case stems from an alleged physical incident on April 23 at the Orlando, Florida apartment complex where Kaiser was living.

Should the case proceed to trial, surveillance footage from the apartment complex is expected to play a significant role. The original arrest report states that responding officers reviewed the video and observed Reap being punched and pushed. Police also documented a scratch on Reap’s head during their investigation.