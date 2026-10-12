A new court hearing has been scheduled in the misdemeanor battery case involving WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser, also known as Marcel Barthel and El Grande Americano.

The hearing is set for Monday, October 19, in Orlando, Florida, before the County Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange County.

The proceedings will focus on Barthel’s motion to dismiss the charge, with his legal team arguing that he is immune from prosecution under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Barthel was arrested in May following an alleged physical altercation at his Orlando apartment complex on April 23. He subsequently pleaded not guilty after voluntarily traveling from Mexico to Florida to surrender to authorities.

The alleged victim, Richard Reap, accused Barthel of repeatedly punching him and pushing him to the ground following a confrontation inside an elevator.

Barthel’s attorneys have disputed that account, arguing that Reap made threatening remarks toward Barthel and his girlfriend, including an alleged threat to contact Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to the defense, Barthel only pushed Reap away after he approached aggressively on two separate occasions. His attorneys maintain that Barthel used reasonable, non-deadly force to protect himself and his girlfriend.

The motion seeks dismissal of the charge on self-defense grounds, arguing that Barthel qualifies for immunity under Florida law.

Barthel’s legal team has also sought to obtain elevator surveillance footage related to the incident.