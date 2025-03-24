During the March 23 episode of AEW Collision, Chris Jericho confronted Bandido following his victory over Johnny TV. However, the confrontation didn’t go as planned for Jericho—Bandido managed to get the upper hand, landing a punch and swiping Jericho’s Gravity mask before making his exit.

After the segment aired, AEW shared an exclusive clip on social media featuring an unexpected ringside interaction. In the footage, Jericho is seen exchanging words with a young fan, who didn’t hold back in taunting the veteran wrestler. The boy flipped off Jericho twice and mocked ‘The Nueve’ over his age and perceived lack of time in the gym.

Though the exchange wasn’t shown on television, it quickly gained traction online, racking up nearly 300,000 views on X at the time of publishing.

The moment even caught the attention of Mercedes Moné, who reacted to the viral clip by joking that, had she been in Jericho’s shoes, she would have slapped the kid.

EXCLUSIVE: During #AEWCollision, "The Nueve" @IAmJericho tried to provoke a young fan that wasn't having ANY of it! pic.twitter.com/olAH1rpnl6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025