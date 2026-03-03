The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

During the March 2 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Jackie Redmond welcomed 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber Rhea Ripley, and her former women’s tag-team championship partner from Rhiyo, Iyo Sky, for an on-stage interview segment.

Ripley made her way out alongside Iyo Sky as Redmond congratulated her on winning the Elimination Chamber and asked for her thoughts on facing Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Ripley began by addressing the recent loss of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on SmackDown, admitting she feels responsible for letting Sky down. She called Sky her best friend, her tag team partner, and one of her toughest opponents. Ripley also thanked Sky for standing by her side and helping pull her out of what she described as a very dark place.

Sky responded by saying Ripley has done the same for her, adding that Ripley proved once again why “Mami” is always on top. She assures Ripley that she’ll be fine and encouraged her to handle her business, stressing that she needs to win the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. The two then shared an emotional hug.

Ripley then promised she’s going to do this for Sky and asked her to hold down Raw while she heads to SmackDown this Friday for a face-to-face confrontation with Jade Cargill. She closed by declaring that she will walk out of WrestleMania as the Women’s Champion.

In addition to the Ripley-Cargill face-to-face segment, which itself should be interesting considering their intense, possibly legitimately heated back-and-forth war of words on social media throughout the day and evening on Monday, Friday’s SmackDown will also feature the announcement of the number one contenders to the men’s WWE Tag-Team Championships.

The main event of Friday’s WWE blue brand show will feature Drew McIntyre putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on-the-line against former title-holder Cody Rhodes.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.