Impact Wrestling star Heath Miller put out a few Instagram stories about American reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After he sent out a tweet about how Instagram flagged his post for it containing false information, he posted the following:

“I don’t want the world to be crazy anymore. I miss the good times. Going out to eat. Going to the movies, concerts, the park with my kids. I miss the crowd. The people that enjoy wrestling shows. Any shows/ games. Please let’s get back to normal.”

The Instagram stories got some criticism from fans so he addressed it in another post on Instagram:

“I put out a couple of controversial post and the response was extreme.1/2 felt very strongly one way and 1/2 the other. I don’t think any of us really know what’s true and what’s false at this point – which is why we have such a big problem in this country. Just be safe and be respectful and kind towards others.”

H/T to Ringside News