During his interview with Wrestlezone, Heath Miller spoke on how injuries have made 2021 a really difficult year for him from a professional standpoint. Here’s what he had to say:

It was so crazy, and I always joke around with the boys and production people and I always tell them last year that when IMPACT signed me, it was probably the worst investment that they ever made. [laughs] Just because I only did a handful of shows with them then we talked out a deal that I was happy with, they were happy with,” Heath said. “I literally signed the deal, then a few hours later at Bound For Glory, I got hurt and it was just done. I’m just like, ‘oh sh-t, you’ve got to be kidding me!’

But no, it felt wonderful being back because it’s been a long road this past year, with how the world is today and with me having five surgeries at once. So, it was a rollercoaster of hell for me this year,” he explained, “but hard work pays off and I’m just blessed and glad that I have a good support team that helped me through everything or I would’ve lost my damn mind.