IMPACT star Heath Miller (fka Heath Slater in WWE) issued a statement on his Twitter account updating fans on his condition following a gruesome injury suffered back at Bound For Glory in October of 2020.

The One-Man Band reveals that he’s been meeting with medical officials for the last three months and has finally found a doctor who can perform surgery on the damage, which looks to be two separate hernias on both sides of his pubic bone. That will happen on March 1st. Hear his full thoughts below.

Alright, so I’ve been getting a lot of messages, texts and tweets and everything in between about, ‘Hey, where you at? What are you doing? What’s happening? Are you hurt? Have you had your surgeries? What’s going on with you?’ So, after three different doctors, three different ways to go with this, I finally found a doctor that can do everything at once. Yes, it has taken three months to find this doctor and yes, it has been an up and down rollercoaster ride of crap and… so, finally found the doctor that can do all my surgeries. I have a sports hernia on the left side of my pubic bone, another hernia on the right side that I don’t even know the name of it. My abductor muscle is actually ripped off the bone, has to get resutured and I have a rip in my abdomen wall on both sides so, little bit of a mess. So my spirits are still high. I’m gonna be out for a little while. My surgery is, thank God, March 1st. So, after March 1st, it’s gonna be the road to recovery so, yeah, keep me in your prayers everybody.

Check out his full address in the video below.