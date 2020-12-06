IMPACT star Heath Miller (fka Heath Slater in WWE) was a recent guest on The Ryback show to discuss the injury he sustained at the Bound For Glory pay per view, and gives a timetable on when he expects to make an in-ring return.

I went into that damn match and I was supposed to win it. I got in there and I hit three moves that I hit for the last 15 years of my career. I slide and Myers throws the clothesline. I duck it and that neck breaker felt like somebody stabbed me with a knife. I thought, oh God, what was that? I got up and hit the leg lariat thinking I’m good and I dropped to my face. I was wondering what was happening. I tried to pull myself up. I hit my big knee on Reno Scum. I go to the top rope and I realized I’m f***ed. I’ve never felt pain like that. It felt like every time I moved, somebody took a knife and twisted it. It wasn’t a hernia. The person at the hospital said I had a hernia. Then I went to a hernia specialist in Charlotte and he said it wasn’t a hernia. He said I ripped my abductor muscle off the bone and I slightly tore my groin. He said I didn’t need surgery. He said once I ripped my abductor muscle, they can only suture it back to the bone. He said I need to ice it and do nothing for two months. Next thing you know, I went from black, blue, purple, yellow and bruising everywhere. This is bad. = I could barely walk but thank God it’s been a month now and I’m walking good. I’m still a little bruised, but not bad. It’s uncomfortable. If I stretch too far or if I walk too fast, I feel it on the left side of my stomach. I’m supposed to be back in January. I’m seeing a physical therapist and hoping for the best. I got up to 250 pounds looking good and feeling great and now I’m 235. I can still feel the pain on the left side of my lower gut to where my pube area is leading to my groin?