Impact Wrestling star Heath Miller, formerly known as Heath Slater in WWE, is slated to undergo hernia surgery on Monday.
He last worked the “Call Your Own Shot” Battle Royal at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in October. Miller previously mentioned that he would need surgery due to several injuries that include a rip on both sides of his abdomen wall and his abductor’s muscle being completely off the bone.
In Durham NC! Surgery tomorrow. Say a prayer for me baby! pic.twitter.com/JyESZo72QE
— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) February 28, 2021