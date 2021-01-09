Heath Miller is currently wrestling for Impact after he was let go by WWE last April as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts.
However, the pro wrestler is looking to step into the boxing ring to fight Jake & Logan Paul.
This topic came up when he sat down with Jared Myers to chat about wrestling and was asked about challenging the YouTube brothers.
“Honestly if they gave me probably about six months of legit training and after my surgery hell yeah I’ll get in ther for the right amount of money. That’s a fact. That’s a 100% fact. If the money is right and they wanna go, let’s do it. But, I’m not in boxing shape right now, I’ll tell you right now. I can’t even run…
…I do think it’s amazing though. With Logan calling out [Floyd] Mayweather and Mayweather taking it I’m literally like ‘bro, Logan you’re literally fighting Mayweather, the best boxer in the world pretty much. This is amazing. Congratulations.’ I would go in there and get my ass beat too. Even like with Jake wanting to fight [Conor] McGregor, I’ll shake his hand but bro, yes, that’s cool! But, if the money is right, I’d go in there and get my ass beat too.”