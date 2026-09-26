Heath made his NWA Powerrr debut by winning a five-way match to become the next No. 1 contender for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. The September 19 episode, drawn from the promotion’s NWA 78 tapings, also featured a World Tag Team Championship defense and a Texas Death Match.

Heath defeated Effy, Kratos, Talos and Pretty Boy Smooth in the contender match. According to the previous Powerrr recap, his NWA debut had been announced for this five-way bout.

The finish came after Pretty Boy Smooth hit Effy with a Penthouse Bomb. Heath threw Smooth out of the ring and covered Effy to take the win. The result puts Heath in line for a shot at the title held by Silas Mason; the NWA recap did not announce a date for that match.

Earlier in the show, the Country Gentlemen retained the NWA World Tag Team Championship against BFT. NWA Territory President Joe Cazana presented the champions with new belts before the match.

The episode also included a Kyle Davis interview with Nattie Neidhart ahead of her scheduled three-way match with Kenzie Paige and Kylie Paige. In the main event, Alex Taylor beat Ricky Morton in a Texas Death Match, ending a feud that the promotion had developed over several weeks. The NWA recap says Kerry Morton was at ringside with his father during the match.

Source: National Wrestling Alliance’s official September 19 Powerrr recap.