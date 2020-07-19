Heath Slater Appears At IMPACT Slammiversary

Heath Slater appeared on this evening’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay per view.

The former WWE superstar jumped the guardrail shortly after the women’s gauntlet ended to put everyone in the IMPACT locker room on notice, and even talked about showing up for the evenings main event. Rohit Raju would then interrupt Slater, but Slater would beat him down after a quick engagement. He would then pull back on his jacket to reveal a Free Agent t-shirt.

Slater later reunited with former WWE tag partner Rhyno backstage.

